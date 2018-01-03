Margaret O’ Carroll née Murphy, Connolly Park & formerly of Stacks Villas, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Thursday (Jan 4th) from 7pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or the Irish Cancer Society c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.