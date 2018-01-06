Margaret McGillicuddy, Anabla, Kilcummin, Killarney and late of St. Margaret’s Road, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday evening from 4:30pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm on Sunday evening to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in old Kilcummin Graveyard, Kilcummin.
Latest News
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Darts Legend Phil Taylor Exits The Sport
Darts legend Phil Taylor exited the sport during the week, going out as a loser. He went down to Rob Cross, who was crowned the...
Kerry county councillor calls on HSE to clarify reports of cancelled surgeries
A Kerry County Councillor has called on the HSE to clarify reports of cancelled surgeries in University Hospital Kerry. Toiréasa Ferris says she received reports...
Numbers detected using mobile phone while driving decreases
The number of people detected using a mobile phone while driving has decreased. According to figures from the Kerry Division of An Garda Siochana, up...
Latest Sports
