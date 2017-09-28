Reposing at St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin this evening (Thurs 28th Sept) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St James’ Church Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA It's reported Austin Stacks are on the look out for a new senior football manager. Pat Flanagan has stepped down from his position after only...
ESB Networks to use Dingle as demonstration town to test ‘smart electricity’
ESB Networks is to use Dingle as a 'demonstration town' to test how the operation of 'smart electricity'. The Irish Independent reports the €4 million...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
Today in Munster Colleges U15 ''E'' Football Killorglin Community College take on Colaiste Mhicil Limerick at 12 noon in Tournafulla. This evening in The Suits Select...
Margaret Mary Lumby, Ownagarry, Killorglin.
Peter Traynor, Churchground, Kilgarvan & formerly of Roundwood, Co. Wicklow.
Repoisng at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan this evening from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan. Requiem mass will take...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Celtic have their first Champions League group stage win in four years - after an impressive 3-nil victory at Belgian club Anderlecht. It leaves them...