Margaret Mary Lumby, Ownagarry, Killorglin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin this evening (Thurs 28th Sept) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.45pm to St James’ Church Killorglin arriving at 7pm.  Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR