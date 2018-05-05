Margaret Mary Broderick, Inch East, Listowel & late of Drumnacurra, Causeway.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Sunday (May 6th), from 3.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (May 7th), at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 2nd, Graveyard, Listowel. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Temple St., Children’s Hospital, Dublin.