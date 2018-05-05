Margaret Mary Broderick, Inch East, Listowel & late of Drumnacurra, Causeway.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Sunday (May 6th), from 3.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (May 7th), at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 2nd, Graveyard, Listowel. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Temple St., Children’s Hospital, Dublin.
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals Causeway 2.19 Lady's Walk 1.05 Lixnaw 1.13 Ballyheigue 0.08 Kilmoyley 0.23 Abbeydorney 2.11 County Junior...
Kerry Team Selected For Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Final
The Kerry team’s been selected for their Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Final. The Kingdom are away to Cork in Mallow at 4.45 today and...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier A Killarney Celtic 1-0 Killarney Athletic Denny Division 1A QPR 4-1 Ballyhar Dynamos Denny Premier A 7-00 Mastergeeha Fc v ...
RUGBY Simon Zebo will be aiming to help Munster progress through to the semi finals of the PRO-14, in his final home game at Thomand...
Junior Club Football Final Down For Decision Tonight
The Castleisland Mart Junior Club Football Championship Final is down for decision this evening. It will take place from 7 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee...
