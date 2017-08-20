Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6pm – followed by removal at 8pm to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to the old Cemetery Brosna.
Latest News
Margaret (Mag) Barry, Gragg, Abbeyfeale
Tom Lyons, Ballymacelligott, Tralee and late of Tullahinell, Ballylongford
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home Derry Listowel on Monday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm - with removal at 7:30 to St. Michaels Church Ballylongford....
Over €40,000 allocated to Kerry childcare centres
Over €40,000 has been allocated to childcare centres in Kerry. The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone has announced funding of €1.2 million...
Kerry v Mayo Live Score Updates
(function() { var lb24 = document.createElement('script'); lb24.type = 'text/javascript'; lb24.id = '24lbScript'; lb24.async = true; lb24.charset="utf-8"; lb24.src = '//v.24liveblog.com/embed/24.js?id=1405250'; (document.getElementsByTagName('head') || document.getElementsByTagName('body')).appendChild(lb24);})();
Rose of Tralee finalists find out what night they’ll appear on RTE TV Selections
It has been announced what night the Rose of Tralee finalists will appear on the RTE TV Selections. Dáithí Ó Sé will interview 18 Roses...
Latest Sports
Kerry Minors Through To All-Ireland Final
Kerry 2-22 Cavan 2-10 It was an ideal start for Kerry in tough wet conditions in Croke Park. The first score came in the 3rd...
Kerry Representatives Competing In All-Ireland
Mary B Teahan brings us the latest from the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships in Donegal.