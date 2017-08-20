Margaret (Mag) Barry, Gragg, Abbeyfeale

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6pm – followed by removal at 8pm to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to the old Cemetery Brosna.

