Margaret (Madge) Lucid (née Duggan), Castleshannon, Causeway.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow (Sunday) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery.
Latest News
An Interview With The New County Hurling Officer
Paudie Dineen is the new Hurling Officer for Kerry. The Abbeydorney man was earlier this week revealed as the new holder of the position. He's been...
Dromid Qualify For AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship Final
Dromid are into the final of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship. They’ve recorded a 2-17 to 3-10 win over Galtee Gaels from Limerick...
Ballyduff Coursing Day 1 Review
The opening day of the Ballyduff coursing has been run off. James O’Connor reports James also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the late...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
North Kerry Hurling RHYNO Quality Feeds Senior Championship Final Ballyduff 2-13 St.Brendans 0-15 East Kerry Football Minor “B” Championship Final, sponsored by The Tatler Jack Gneeveguilla 3-11...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
