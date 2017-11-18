Margaret (Madge) Lucid (née Duggan), Castleshannon, Causeway.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow (Sunday) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church, Causeway.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery.

