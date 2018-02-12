Margaret Lynch nee Burke, Bromore, Ballybunion and formerly of Kells, Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal  to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimers Society.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR