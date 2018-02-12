Margaret Lynch nee Burke, Bromore, Ballybunion and formerly of Kells, Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimers Society.
Latest News
Kerry Winner Of Derby At National Coursing Meeting
There’s been a Kerry winner of the Derby at the national coursing meeting. Silent Whisper took the honours for Timmy, Mark and the Nolan family...
Business tourism earmarked as growth area for Killarney
Only 7% of visitors come to Killarney for business, and it's an area earmarked for growth. The figure was revealed in the Killarney Tourism Economic...
Fight to make cannabis-based treatment available in Ireland will go on in Tina’s name
The fight to make a cannabis-based treatment available in Ireland will go on. That's according to Patricia Glavin, aunt of Tina McElligott, who passed away...
UHK asking public to consider care options as emergency department is ‘extremely busy’
University Hospital Kerry is asking the public to consider their care and treatment options and keep emergency department services for the patients who need...
Two weather warnings in place for Kerry
Two status yellow weather warnings are in place for Kerry for the coming 24 hours. Met Eireann says air temperatures will fall to freezing or...
Latest Sports
Kerry Soccer Player Receives Provincial Call-Up
Kerry’s Jamie Spillane has been selected for the UEFA Regions Cup play-off game. The Killarney Celtic player is in the combined Munster and Ulster squad...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Robbie Henshaw's Six Nations is over. The I-R-F-U have confirmed that the centre underwent a procedure this morning after injuring his shoulder in...