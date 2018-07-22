Margaret Hogan née Brosnan, New Road, Killarney & late of Kilmorna Listowel.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney on Monday morning at 10am for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request donations if desired to Palliative Care.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
New vehicle sales in Kerry drop 13% in a year
New vehicle sales in Kerry dropped by around 13% between 2016 and 2017. According to the Irish Bulletin of Vehicle and Driver Statistics, 3,651 cars...
Tralee Courthouse to be surveyed in order to determine its condition
Tralee Courthouse is to be surveyed in order to determine its condition. The Courts Service revealed the information in its annual report, which provides descriptions,...
Victory For Kerry In All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship
Kerry have won again in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship. They beat Limerick 1-15 to 8 points in Abbeydorney in Round 2.
Dublin Outing For Kerry In SSE Airtricity U17 League
Kerry are in Dublin today in the SSE Airtricity U17 League. They’re at UCD from 2 o’clock.
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Senior Football League Div 5 Shield Semi Final Rathmore 4-15 Tuosist 2-10 Tuosist were fast out of the blocks with 4 points in six minutes...
Latest Sports
Victory For Kerry In All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship
Kerry have won again in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship. They beat Limerick 1-15 to 8 points in Abbeydorney in Round 2.
Dublin Outing For Kerry In SSE Airtricity U17 League
Kerry are in Dublin today in the SSE Airtricity U17 League. They’re at UCD from 2 o’clock.
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Senior Football League Div 5 Shield Semi Final Rathmore 4-15 Tuosist 2-10 Tuosist were fast out of the blocks with 4 points in six minutes...