Margaret Healy nee Reidy, Knocknaboul, Ballydesmond and formerly of Ardmona, Cordal

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Tarrants Funeral Home, Ballydesmond on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR