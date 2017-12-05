reposing at Tarrants Funeral Home, Ballydesmond on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Margaret Healy nee Reidy, Knocknaboul, Ballydesmond and formerly of Ardmona, Cordal
reposing at Tarrants Funeral Home, Ballydesmond on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Patrick's Church, Ballydesmond. Requiem mass on Thursday...
Trip to the Cottage – December 4th, 2017
Some great music from "Seoda na n-Oileán" - Johnny Connolly, Marcus Hernon, Brian McGrath & Tim Edey. Songs with Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh(The Kerry Maid) &...
Kerry Midfielder Could Be Absent For Kerry Allianz Football League Title Defence
David Moran could be absent when Kerry begin their Allianz Football League title defence. The Kerins O’Rahillys midfielder is believed to be taking time out...
Defeat For ITT In Munster Junior Hurling League Final
Third Level Colleges GAA Munster Junior Hurling League Final IT Tralee 0-16 Cork College of Further Education 3-10
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Munster captain Peter O'Mahony is expecting a hugely physical and tough test from Leicester at the weekend. The European giants clash in the Champions Cup...
