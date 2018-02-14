Margaret Donegan née Sullivan, Churchground, Kilgarvan & formerly of Boston, Mass, USA.

Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan. Rosary this evening (Wed Feb 14th) at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Craig Gilroy has committed his future to Ulster until the end of the 2021 season by signing a contract extension. The Ireland winger,...
Insurance claims
David Fitzgerald who is chief executive of Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland spoke to Deirdre on the 62 claims made in Kerry last year...
Do you love driving or hate it?
Deirdre had a panel discussion with Paul Haywood from Castlemaine, Michael 'Fox' O'Connor who is a bus driver and Radio Kerry's Melanie O'Sullivan on...
Trocaire Appeal
Last year Kerry people donated €177,000 to developing third world countries via the Trocaire box. Deirdre had a chat with Fr Michael Moynihan who...
Valentine’s day
What does it mean to you? - Deirdre spoke to florist Leona Fitzmaurice from Every Occasion Florists in Tralee and marketing manager of Skellig...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA There are 4 Kerry senior panellists involved in Sigerson Cup action today. UCD are looking to reach a third consecutive Sigerson Cup final and should...
Wednesday Local Badminton Fixtures / Results
In the C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 4, Causeway 2 Moyvane 5. Suit Select Ladies League Div 1&2, Castleisland v Annuscaul at 8.45pm....