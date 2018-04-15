Margaret Diggins, (née Buckley), Coolruane, Lixnaw.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff, tomorrow Monday from 6pm – 8pm. Arriving on Tuesday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Ballyduff for 11.30am, Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw. Donations if desired to Palliative Care. Enquiries to Finucane Undertakers, Moyvane.
