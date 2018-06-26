Margaret Cooper née Twomey, Letter Kilgarvan & formerly of Gortlahard, Kilgarvan.

Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan.  Rosary this evening (Tues June 26th) at 9pm.  Reposing tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church Kilgarvan.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

