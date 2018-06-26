Margaret Cooper née Twomey, Letter Kilgarvan & formerly of Gortlahard, Kilgarvan.

Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan. Rosary this evening (Tues June 26th) at 9pm. Reposing tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church Kilgarvan. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
Latest News
Disgust and anger in Listowel over alleged serious assault on pregnant woman
There's disgust and anger around Listowel following an alleged serious assault on a pregnant woman, according to a local councillor. On Sunday evening, a woman...
UHK spent over €6 million on agency staff last year
University Hospital Kerry is spending over €6 million on agency staff. That's according to figures released by the HSE to Sinn Féin's Health Spokesperson, Louise...
Kerry mother says government is ignorant to the pain suffered by those on the...
A Kerry mother says the government is ignorant to the pain suffered by those on the ground. Kilgarvan woman Noreen O'Neill, whose toddler son Michael...
SIPTU due to meet Liebherr management today over future job losses
SIPTU is due to meet with Liebherr management today over future job losses. Earlier this month, Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd announced that 27 staff will...
Average price of three bed semi detached house in Kerry stands at €216,000
The average price of a three-bed semi detached house in Kerry has increased by almost two per cent in a three-month period. Between March and...
Latest Sports
Kingdom Boss Says Cork Favourites For Munster Final
Kerry manager Jimmy Keane believes Cork are strong favourites for the Munster Junior Football Championship Final. The Kingdom take on the Rebels in Tralee tomorrow...
Kerry Selector Says Squad Well Primed For Munster Under 20 Football Final
Kerry selector Eamon Whelan says the squad is well primed for the EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship Final. The Kingdom take on Cork on...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Former G-A-A chairman Sean Kelly thinks compensation would help break the stand off over Kildare's All Ireland Football Championship third round qualifier. The Lillywhites...