Margaret Ann Reidy, Felixstowe, England & formerly of Shanabally, Abbeyfeale.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale followed by interment of Ashes in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.
Latest News
Water restrictions set to continue for the duration of good weather
Water restrictions in Kerry are set to continue for the duration of the good weather. Last evening, seven schemes in Kerry were restricted, with decisions...
Gardaí made three arrests this year for commercial begging in Kerry
Gardaí in Kerry have made three arrests so far this year for commercial begging. The figure, which relates to the first six months of this...
Hopes doors of St John’s Church Tralee will be restored as soon as possible
It's hoped the doors of St John's Church Tralee will be restored to normal as soon as possible. It's after a vehicle was last night...
Kerry Fine Gael party instructed to hold general election convention next month
Kerry is one of the six Fine Gael constituencies that have been instructed by Party Leader Leo Varadkar to bring forward its general election...
Kerry County Council ceases watering of public areas
Radio Kerry News received a number of calls in relation to Kerry County Council watering roundabouts and flower beds. It was claimed watering took place...
Latest Sports
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Dominos Pizza Over 35 Cup Semi Finals (extra time & pens if needed) 7-00 Tralee Dynamos v Classic Fc , Venue Mounthawk...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh have been cleared play in Cavan's All Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifier against Tyrone in Enniskillen tomorrow. The pair...
Conor Kissane Wins Again At Road Race County League
At Round 4 of the Road Race County League Killarney CC's Conor Kissane made it three wins from 4. He extended his lead over Denis...