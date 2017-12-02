Margaret Ann (Marjorie) O’Donnell, (née O’Keeffe), Ballymacagogue, The Spa, Fenit, Tralee.

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee Sunday,  (Dec.3rd) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to The Church of The Purification, Churchill.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Cremation will take place at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at a later date.   House Private please.

