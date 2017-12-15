Margaret Ali née Cronin, of Chestnut, Hertfordshire, England and formerly of Caherulla, Ballyheigue.

Requiem mass will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue at 12 noon this Saturday (Dec 16th).  Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetary, Ballyheigue

