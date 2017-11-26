Marcella Somers Lyreacrompane and late of Dublin

Reposing at her niece Ann Lyons home Lyreacrompane. Removal on Tuesday morning To The Sacred heart Church Lyreacrompane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.

