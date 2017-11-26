Marcella Somers Lyreacrompane and late of Dublin

Reposing at her niece Ann Lyons home Lyreacrompane. Removal on Tuesday morning To The Sacred heart Church Lyreacrompane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.
Councillor claims ‘more democracy in North Korea’ with regards North Kerry wind turbines
There's more democracy in North Korea than North Kerry, when it comes to wind-turbines. That's the view of Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty, speaking...
Kerry lady who worked for national lottery for 27 years spins the winning streak...
A former National Lottery employee from Kerry, who worked with the organisation for 27 years, got to spin the Wheel when she appeared on...
Killarney Historic Rally Takes Place Next Weekend
The 2017 Killarney Historic Rally will take place next weekend in Killarney, on December 2nd and 3rd. Competitors on the rally will take in the...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
An Gaeltacht Crowned Munster Intermediate Football Club Champions
An Gaeltacht met St.Senans in the Munster Intermediate Football Club Champions today. An Gaeltacht maintained a substantial lead throughout the game, it finished 3 -...
