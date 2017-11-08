Marc O Se An Injury Concern For Munster Semi Final

Marc O Se has emerged as an injury concern ahead of An Ghaeltacht’s Munster Intermediate Club Semi Final with Mallow.

He has a shoulder injury but is confident of been able to start.

Tomas O Se is still troubled with a hamstring injury.

An Ghaeltacht’s biggest concern is Cathal O’ Fiannachta who is a major doubt due to a groin injury.

Cian O Murchu who missed the County Intermediate Final will also miss Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, Mallow report an injury free squad.

Sunday’s game throws in at 1pm in Mallow.

