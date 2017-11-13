Mapping Affluence and Disadvantage– November 13th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Last week, the agency, Pobal, used information from the 2016 Census to compile maps of economically affluent and deprived areas in the country. Aisling O’Brien asked Pobal’s head of monitoring and analysis, Martin Quigley, what criteria did they apply to draw up these maps.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR