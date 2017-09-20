Why are so many women carless and thoughtless when it comes to trying on clothes in shops? Jennifer Stack from Coco Boutique in Listowel spoke to Deirdre about this.
Almost 4,000 customers in Causeway area without power
Almost 4,000 customers in the Causeway area are without power this evening. The ESB's Power Check website reports that a fault occurred 5 o'clock. ESB Networks...
Kerry Councillor says Tralee and Killarney should be designated Rent Pressure Zones
A Kerry County Councillor says Tralee and Killarney should be designated rent pressure zones. Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has designated two new local electoral areas...
Kerry Samaritans hosting volunteer recruitment drive
A volunteer with the Kerry branch of Samaritans says revelations by a former Government Minister on finding his mother's body can trigger memories for...
Rising Rent: Is it Time to Introduce a Freeze in Tralee & Killarney? –...
Independent councillor, Sam Locke, believes the county town, and possibly, Killarney too, should be added to the list of rent pressure zones. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_20_rent.mp3
A Problem Shared – September 20th, 2017
Tony joins Jerry this week to discuss a couple’s concerns over a relative’s behaviour towards their son. This relative walks into their farm when...
County Board Chairman Tim Murphy – September 20th, 2017
The chairman of the County Board reflects on this year for Kerry at inter-county level and looks ahead to next year, including progress on...