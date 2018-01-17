Many factors as to why taxi drivers refuse fares says outgoing association chair

There are many factors as to why taxi drivers refuse fares.

The Tralee Taxi Association was responding to criticism, which claimed many drivers refuse longer trips so as to benefit financially from shorter fares.

At the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, Inspector Tony Sugrue of the Kerry Garda Traffic Corp said the refusal of some taxi drivers to take longer fares may contribute to the number of drink driving arrests.

Outgoing Chairperson Terry Boyle doesn’t refute that more money can be made from shorter journeys, however, he says drivers may have other issues to consider.

He claims some people expect taxi drivers to take care of inebriated individuals, who have been offloaded into taxis by friends.