Manor West Tesco staff to strike on Valentine’s Day

Staff at Tesco in Manor West Tralee have voted in favour of strike action, which will begin on Valentine’s day.

They were balloted last night, following proposed changes to those on pre -1996 contracts.

It’s understood that new contracts will see affected staff in Tesco being paid less.

Two staff at the Manor West outlet are affected directly.

Staff at the two Tesco outlets in Killarney are also to be balloted on the matter.

Mandate, which represents more than 10,000 workers at the company, say the strike will initially involve 9 stores, but could escalate with a further 15 stores expected to ballot for industrial action tonight and tomorrow night.

Caroline Clifford represents Mandate trade union in Kerry: