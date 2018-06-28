Manor West Food & Craft Fair – Outside Broadcast

More water restrictions expected in Kerry due to heatwave
Water restrictions may have to be put in place in Kerry tonight due to the ongoing heatwave. That's according to Regional Communications Lead at Irish...
Irish Water hopes Castlemaine traffic delays will be reduced by tomorrow
Irish Water hope traffic delays due to work on new water mains in Castlemaine will be reduced by tomorrow. There's a three-way stop go system...
34 Kerry children awaiting overdue Assessment of Need reports
There are 34 children in Kerry awaiting overdue Assessment of Need (AON) reports. The figures were revealed by the HSE, who was responding to Kerry...
New Mayor of Tralee – June 27th, 2018
Cllr Graham Spring of Labour has been elected the new Mayor of Tralee. He’s been speaking to Jerry about his plans for the year...
The Global Village – June 26th, 2018
JJ picks tracks to reflect the heat wave so expect music from Mexico, Jamaica and the Congo. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/26_gv.mp3