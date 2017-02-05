Manchester City Go Third In The Premier League

Manchester City have gone third in the Premier League table in dramatic fashion.

They beat Swansea 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

New signing Gabriel Jesus gave City the lead before Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised.

A second goal in injury time from Jesus sealed the win for City.

City midfielder Fernandinho is relieved.

Champions Leicester go into their match with Manchester United just a point above the relegation places.

Wayne Rooney misses the game for United due to illness.

Meanwhile in the championship,

Brighton are aiming to reclaim top spot by winning at Brentford.

They lead 2-0 at half-time.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield scored a 90th minute goal in their 2-1 win over fellow West Yorkshire team Leeds.

It means they leap over their rivals into fourth in the table.

Celtic have gone 27 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

They won 5-2 at St Johnstone, in a match where they trailed 2-1.

Moussa Dembele got a hat-trick.