Managing Consultant appointed to oversee restructuring of Tralee Chamber Alliance

Tralee Chamber Alliance has appointed a Managing Consultant to oversee its restructuring.

This follows the departure of CEO Kieran Ruttledge, who’s returned to his role as CEO of the Aqua Dome.

Businessman Ken Tobin is taking on the role for a six-month period from today; his duties will include the chamber’s day-to-day management, as well as assisting the president and the leadership team in developing a framework.

He says Tralee needs to build a strong team, to be the driving force behind the town’s re-emergence.