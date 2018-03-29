Manager of Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre calls for education around consent

The manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre has called for more education around consent in the wake of the Belfast rape trial.

Vera O’Leary hopes the case won’t deter people who have been victims of sexual violence coming forward:

Chair of Kerry Law Society John Galvin says a new act has been passed that will introduce new procedural protections for alleged victims of sexual crimes in the trial process.

The act, which needs to be signed into law by the President, will also create a statutory definition of consent: