Management and SIPTU members at fire dispatch service covering Kerry to meet on Monday

SIPTU members and management are scheduled to meet this Monday, September 25th to discuss issues relating to staff at the Munster Regional Communications Centre.

The centre is responsible for the dispatch of fire service for six counties, including Kerry.

A number of issues were referred to the Workplace Relations Commission in the past year and SIPTU says there has yet to be ‘meaningful engagement’ with the WRC in terms of resolving these issues.

Industrial Organiser with SIPTU Con Casey confirmed to Radio Kerry News that a meeting between management and members is scheduled to take place this Monday as part of the established process.

Mr Casey described the work carried out by staff at the centre as ‘exceptional’ with members going ‘above and beyond’ in ensuring continous quality of service in the dispatch of emergency fire services.