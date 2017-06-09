Man who suffered severe injuries in fall on Carrauntoohil praises emergency services

A Killarney man who suffered severe injuries after falling 40 feet on Carrauntoohil has praised the work of Kerry Mountain Rescue team for helping save his life.

15 members of the team came to the aid of James Cahill from Ballycasheen, Killarney on July 19th last year.

Mr Cahill and his friend Cllr John Joe Culloty had been forced to turn back before reaching the peak due to deteriorating weather when he slipped and fell over a ledge at Ard na Locha.

Mr Cahill suffered multiple injuries including damage to his spinal cord that resulted in months of treatment in the National Rehabilitation Hospital where he learned to walk again.

Mr Cahill and his family have organised a fundraising 8 kilometre walk tomorrow morning at 11am at Muckross House and Gardens for Kerry Mountain Rescue Service, which he has high praise for: