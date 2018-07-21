Man trying to confess to crime in Tralee Garda Station told to ‘come back another time’

A man arrived to Tralee Garda Station having committed a crime and was told to “come back another time”.

Adam Nocen of 16 Killeen Woods, Tralee, who pleaded guilty to assault and burglary charges in Tralee Circuit Court, attended Tralee Garda Station on the 10th June 2015, a number of hours after the incident on Upper Rock Street, Tralee.

Counsel for Mr Nocen, Richard Liston, asked Detective Garda Joe Ryan about his client's actions following his involvement in the assault and burglary.





Mr Liston asked was it correct to say Mr Nocen presented himself to Tralee Garda Station with the intention of confessing to a crime; Detective Ryan said this was true.

Mr Liston said his client had a poor recollection of the assault which had occurred a number of hours earlier, however, he felt compelled to help the gardaí in their investigations.

Detective Ryan agreed with Mr Liston’s claim that gardaí in Tralee Garda Station told Mr Nocen they had no record of his alleged crime, and they advised him to “go away and come back another time.”

Judge Tom O’Donnell said labelling the episode as a “mix up” was a light way to put it.

Judge O’Donnell subsequently handed Mr Nocen a two-and-a-half year sentence, suspended for two years, in respect of the assault and burglary charges.