Man who tried to steal medical secretary’s wallet given ten-month sentence

A man with 117 previous convictions who attempted to steal a medical secretary’s purse has been given a ten-month sentence.

38-year-old Trevor O’Callaghan of 1 Basin Court, Tralee pleaded guilty to trespassing at a suite in the Kerry Clinic on the grounds of the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee on July 31st last with intent to commit theft.

Mr O’Callaghan had been at large from an open prison at the time of the offence.

Detective Garda Brian Mackey said the secretary left her office for five minutes to bring a consultant’s Dictaphone to the main hospital.

When she returned she saw Mr O’Callaghan on the floor with her wallet, he attempted to talk his way out of the situation, left the office and ran from the scene leaving the wallet behind.

He was identified on CCTV footage.

Tralee Circuit Court heard Mr O’Callaghan had 117 previous convictions including 51 for burglary and 24 for theft.

The court heard this incident was opportunistic in nature.

Defence barrister Brian McInerney said his client’s offending was driven by a need to feed his chronic gambling addiction.

Mr O’Callaghan wrote a letter expressing remorse and said he was trying to rebuild his life.

Judge Tom O’Donnell took the early guilty plea into account but said he had to be conscious of Mr O’Callaghan’s appalling record; he handed down a 10-month sentence backdated to September 5th when the man went into custody.