Man being treated at UHK following cliff fall in Dingle

A man in his fifties is being treated at University Hospital Kerry, after falling down a cliff in Dingle yesterday evening.

It’s understood the man fell around 10 metres down a cliff on to a ledge.

Dingle Coast Guard Unit attended the scene, along with Shannon Coast Guard Helicopter, an ambulance and a doctor.

The man was removed from the scene and transported to University Hospital Kerry at about 8 o’clock last night.

Meanwhile a woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry yesterday afternoon following a fall at the Devil’s Ladder on Carrauntoohill.

She was brought to safety by members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, and is understood to have suffered a broken ankle.