Man transferred to hospital in Dublin following Kilflynn crash

A man in his seventies has been transferred to a Dublin hospital for treatment following a single car crash near Kilflynn last night.

The car, in which the man was a passenger, crashed between 10pm and 10.30pm on the Ballyconnell Road.

The man along with another man in his forties, who was driving the car, were taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment; the driver was later released, the passenger has been transferred to the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

The road is currently closed but is expected to reopen later today.

Tralee Gardai are investigating and are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 0667102300.