Man transferred to hospital in Dublin following Kilflynn crash

The Abbeydorney to Kilflynn road remains closed this lunchtime following a serious crash last evening.

Two men, who were travelling in a car which crashed between 10pm and 10.30pm at Ballyconnell, were taken to University Hospital Kerry.

The passenger, a man in his seventies, has been transferred to the Mater Hospital in Dublin for treatment while the driver was released from hospital.

The road is currently closed but is expected to reopen later today.

Tralee Gardaí are investigating and are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 0667102300.