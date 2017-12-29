Man taken to hospital following rescue operation on Carrauntoohil

A man has been taken to hospital following a rescue operation on Carrauntoohil (Corrán Tuathail).
He suffered leg injuries and was 150 metres from the summit when he and two women got into difficulty at around 11.30 last night.
Kerry Mountain Rescue received a call for assistance from three climbers at 11:30pm last night.
The three climbers, one male and two female had climbed Howling Ridge and were 150m below the summit of Carrantuohill.
The male climber had sustained a lower leg injury.
Kerry Mountain Rescue Team were dispatched overnight to bring first aid, food and shelter to the group.
The climbers were reached at 3:20am and after an initial assessment it was decided to assist the group off the mountain.
The group reached Árd na Locha at 7:00am this morning.
Weather conditions throughout the night were very cold with snow under foot, strong winds, hail, thunder and lightening.
P.R.O. Alan Wallace has this message for those contemplating climbing the mountain: