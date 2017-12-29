Man taken to hospital following rescue operation on Carrauntoohil

Kerry Mountain Rescue received a call for assistance from three climbers at 11:30pm last night.

The three climbers, one male and two female had climbed Howling Ridge and were 150m below the summit of Carrantuohill.

The male climber had sustained a lower leg injury.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team were dispatched overnight to bring first aid, food and shelter to the group.

The climbers were reached at 3:20am and after an initial assessment it was decided to assist the group off the mountain.

The group reached Árd na Locha at 7:00am this morning.