Man who struck man with single blow leading to brain bleed is jailed

A man who struck a man on a night out with a single blow to the head leading to a brain bleed has been sentenced to three years.

30-year-old Wayne Coffey of 4 Corpus Christi Terrace, Milltown pleaded guilty to assault causing harm on May 1st 2016 at the Square, Killorglin.

Tralee Circuit Court heard the accused man was engaged in an altercation over a dog with other individuals when he hit the victim, who was not involved, with a single blow.

The victim fell to the ground and hit his head and was rendered unconscious.

A friend of the victim, who was present on the night, said he heard a loud pop; like a can of coke exploding.

The man was rushed to Cork University Hospital where a subdural haemorrhage or bleed on the brain was diagnosed.

After his discharge, the victim had to return to hospital for surgery as a clot had formed, this caused him to lose the ability to speak for some time.

Medical evidence given in court heard the victim is at a risk of delayed seizures and isn’t able to drive for 12 months.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said this was a completely unprovoked attack on a defenceless person who still is not out of the woods in medical terms.

He handed down a three-year sentence and suspended the last 12 months.