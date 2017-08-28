Man stabbed in  Tralee this afternoon

A man’s been stabbed in Tralee town centre this afternoon.

The man, who’s understood to be in his sixties, was stabbed in Moyderwell on the street outside the Kerry Library at around 2pm.

Garda Superintendent Jim O’Connor says the man, who lives in Tralee, may have suffered a number of stab wounds.

He’s been brought to University Hospital Kerry.

It’s not known how serious his condition is.

Superintendent O’Connor says gardaí are looking for a man who left the scene of the attack at Moyderwell, outside the Kerry Library.

Gardaí are examining CCTV footage in the area and are looking for the public’s help.

Tralee gardaí may be contacted at 0667102300 or via the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.