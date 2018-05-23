Man stabbed to death in Cahersiveen named

The man stabbed to death in Cahersiveen this morning has been named locally.

Robert Elston, who was originally from Lisselton, died following the incident which occurred at Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen at approximately 4.35am.

Local sources have indicated the fatal stabbing may have occurred at a house party at which a number of people were present.





The Garda Press Office says a 30-year-old suspect is being detained in Killarney Garda Station; however, local sources claim the suspect is a 20-year-old man.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place today on the body of Mr Elston.