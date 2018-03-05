Man who spat in face of Garda in Tralee told he’s on his last chance

A judge has told a man, who spat in the face of a Garda in Tralee, he’s on his ‘last chance’.

Robert Molloy, 64 Lenihan Avenue, Prospect Park, Limerick appeared before Tralee District Court on two separate charges of alleged assault.

The court heard the accused has since sent a letter of apology to the Garda in whose face he spat.

At 9.20pm on the March 11th 2016 Gardaí were called to a disturbance at the Pizzatime Restaurant in the Square, Tralee where a man was said to be aggressive and intoxicated.

Gardaí followed the man to Church Street at which point the accused allegedly spat in the face of one of the Gardaí present.

The court heard the 40 year old father-of-two has problems with drink and drugs and is undergoing a programme of treatment at Cuan Mhuire.

Judge David Waters fined the man €200 for the Section 6 offence and €200 for the Section 8 offence with one day to pay.

He also imposed a sentence of two months, suspended for one year.

Judge Waters told Mr Molloy, he was ‘on his last chance’.