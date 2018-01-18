Man sentenced for Tralee and Killarney burglaries

A 25 year old man have received sentences totalling 6 years, with 2 suspended, at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court for a series burglaries in Kerry.

Keith Houlihan with addresses at 34 Spa Road Tralee, and 7 Bellview, Ardshanavooley, Killarney pleaded guilty to a series of burglaries in Tralee and Killarney in 2016 and 2017.

The offences took place at Muckross, and Ballycasheen in Kilarney and at Oakpark, and the Manor West Hotel in Tralee.

Mr Houlihan was also charged with theft of property at Burger King in Killarney and the handling of stolen property.

The court heard that Mr Houlihan was a chronic drug user who stole to feed his habit.

Judge Tom O Donnell took Mr Houlihans guilty plea into account and gave him sentences totalling 6 years backdated to March of last year to include time served.

However he suspended the last two years of the sentence on the condition that Mr Houlihan keep the peace for 6 years on completion of the sentence.