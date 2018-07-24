Man to be sentenced in November in Tralee Circuit Court for defiling 15-year-old girl

A man will be sentenced in November in Tralee Circuit Court for defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The man in his late-twenties, who can’t be named in order to protect the identity of the victim, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a sexual act with a 15-year-old girl in the county.

Listeners may find some of the detail distressing.

Detective Garda Ernie Henderson, who gave evidence to the court, said the 15-year-old victim was staying in the accused’s home along with his partner on the date in question.

The accused, his partner and the victim were consuming alcohol at the time.

When his partner fell asleep, the accused and the victim went out the back of the property to smoke, before getting into the trampoline.

The court heard the accused took off the victim’s clothes, forced himself upon her and had sexual intercourse.

The accused, who also pleaded guilty to digital penetration on the same date, claimed to gardaí all sexual acts were consensual.

In a victim impact statement, the victim said she had considered not telling anyone about what had happened; however, the following morning, she claims the accused said “that was weird. I’m going to drink again tonight if you want to stay over.”

Forensic tests carried out on her clothes found semen and DNA matching that of the accused.

The victim says she suffered since the incident, cried every night for months and had to sleep in her mother’s bed.

She added people close to her said “it was only sex”, while others sent texts saying the incident was her fault.

When adjourning the case until November for sentencing, Judge Tom O’Donnell told the victim she has to remember she did nothing wrong.

The victim’s family addressed the judge following the adjournment, asking for the accused’s guilty plea not to affect the severity of any potential prison sentence.