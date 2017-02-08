Man sent forward for trial for impeding prosecution of his son in relation to Gneeveguilla death

A 71 year old man has been sent forward for trial on a charge of impeding the prosecution of his son on a charge of dangerous driving causing the death of a father of four.

Dan Joe Fitzgerald of Knockeen, Meelin, Newmarket, Co Cork is charged with acting to impede the prosecution of his son, Shane on a charge of dangerous driving causing the death of Gneeveguilla man Paud O’Leary on July 1st 2012.

Paud O’Leary was out for a training cycle at 5am on the day in question when he was struck and knocked off his bike at Scrahanfada near Gneeveguilla by a Toyota Landcruiser that failed to stop.

Gardaí began an investigation to try and identify the hit and run driver who fatally injured Mr O’Leary.

In March 2015, Shane Fitzgerald, who had denied any involvement in the incident, was convicted of dangerous driving causing the death of Mr O’Leary after a trial at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr. Fitzgerald was sentenced to six and a half years in jail for the offence with the final 18 months suspended.

Today at Cork District Court, Insp Fergal Foley confirmed to Judge Olann Kelleher that the book of evidence had been served on Dan Joe Fitzgerald.

Insp Foley said that the DPP had directed trial by indictment and Judge Kelleher sent Mr Fitzgerald forward for trial to appear at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on February 16th