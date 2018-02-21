Man who says he stole phone because it contained explicit images found guilty

A man who stole a mobile phone because he says he believed it contained explicit images of him has been found guilty of robbery.

27-year-old Jason Coffey of Fossa Killarney, and formerly of Killorglin and Abbeyfeale, took a mobile phone belonging to Liam Maguire at The Courtyard, Fairhill, Killarney on October 2nd 2017.

He had pleaded not guilty to the single charge of robbery.

On the date in question, Mr Coffey was urinating in a laneway when Mr Maguire approached him.

Mr Maguire told Mr Coffey that, were he to not stop urinating, he would take his picture and let the guards deal with it.

Mr Coffey then replied “F**k off and mind your own f**king business.”

Following a verbal altercation and a minor tussle, Mr Maguire’s mobile phone fell to the ground, at which point Mr Coffey seized it and brought it to Killarney Garda Station.

The defence had claimed Mr Coffey was concerned that the phone contained explicit images of him, and he thought the complainant would post them online.

Gardaí later confirmed the phone did not contain any explicit images of Mr Coffey.

A jury of seven women and four men, who deliberated for nearly two hours, returned a unanimous guilty verdict.

Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded Mr Coffey in custody and adjourned the case to March 13th for sentencing.