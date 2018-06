A man has been taken to hospital after being rescued from the water at Kells.

The incident occured at around 2:20 this afternoon.

The rescue helicopter arrived at the scene at 3:05, and the injuries are not thought to be life threatening.





Elsewhere, Valentia Coast Guard is currently towing a 30ft boat to Knightstown Marina.

The boat called after it had engine trouble off the Skelligs at around 2:35 this afternoon.