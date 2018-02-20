Man rescued from Mangerton died of suspected heart attack

A 62-year-old man rescued from Mangerton Mountain in Killarney yesterday died of a suspected heart attack.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team and the Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115 were involved in the rescue operation.

Valentia Coast Guard Radio was notified at around twenty to one that the man had gone into cardiac difficulties near the Devil’s Punchbowl.

Cloud density stopped the helicopter from winching the man, but it landed a paramedic and members of the rescue team between Mangerton Car Park and the Devil’s Punchbowl from where they were able to reach him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.