Man remanded in custody for further two weeks over alleged assault in Castleisland

A man has been remanded in custody for further two weeks over an alleged assault in Castleisland.

24-year-old Seán Lane, of 51 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland, is charged with assault causing harm, and with producing a baseball bat in the course of a fight, following an incident at St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland on Sunday, January 14th.

On the date in question, a seriously injured man in his twenties was found lying in the street by neighbours in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.

It’s alleged the victim suffered multiple wounds from a baseball bat, following two people goading him to come out of his house.

Yesterday, Sergeant Miriam Mulhall told Tralee District Court all files had been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution, however, no direction has since been received.

Solicitor David Ramsey says his client has been in custody for nearly three months at this stage and would only consent to an adjournment of 14 days.

Judge David Waters noted the delay in the case, and remanded Mr Lane in custody for a further two weeks to reappear again on April 18th.