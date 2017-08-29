Man remains in Garda custody following Tralee stabbing

A man remains in Garda custody following a stabbing in Tralee yesterday afternoon.

A man in his sixties received several stab wounds in the incident outside Kerry Library in Moyderwell at five past 2; his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Gardaí arrested a man late last night in Tralee and he’s being held in Killarney Garda Station for questioning.

Gardaí are examining CCTV footage in the area and are seeking the public’s help.

Superintendent Jim O’Connor says they’re looking to speak to anyone who saw a man fleeing the scene; it’s believed he initially went in the Ballymullen direction, and then through the town park.