Man remains in Garda custody following fatal stabbing of Lisselton man in Cahersiveen

A 20 year old man remains in Garda custody this morning, after being arrested over a fatal stabbing in South Kerry.

33 year old Robert Elston, originally from Lisselton, was stabbed to death after a fight broke out in Cahersiveen in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It’s thought a house party was taking place at the time of the incident.





Gardaí have sealed off a number of areas in Fertha Drive in Cahersiveen, and it’s understood a knife has been recovered from one of the locations.

A 20-year-old local man arrested a short time after the incident, is being held at Killarney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.