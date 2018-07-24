Man receives suspended sentence for possession of drugs in Tralee bar

A Tralee man has received a suspended sentence for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

John Wynne of 13 Mitchels Court, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and cannabis at the Osbourne Bar, Edward Street, Tralee on the 30th January 2016.

The court heard Mr Wynne, who had a drug addiction at the time, had become involved in the supply of drugs in an effort to financially support the bar.





Gardaí found €1500 worth of cocaine, €1100 worth of cannabis and measuring equipment in a flat above the bar.

Judge Tom O’Donnell handed down an 18-month suspended sentence and put Mr Wynne under the care of the probation service.