Man who rammed a garda car in Cahersiveen given a two-year prison sentence

A man who rammed a Garda car in Cahersiveen has been given a two-year prison sentence.

28-year-old Sean Murphy of 77 Marian Park, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to a total of ten counts of endangerment, dangerous driving and driving with no insurance on the 9th February 2017.

Mr Murphy, who has 52 previous convictions, was disqualified from driving at the time.





On the 9th February of this year, the accused was stopped by a garda outside Waterville, following reports the vehicle was being driven dangerously.

When gardaí approached the car, Sean Murphy fled the scene in the direction of Cahersiveen, after his car had brushed up against the garda.

Upon reaching the town, Mr Murphy then travelled in excess of 100 kilometres per hour through Main Street, drove in the wrong direction up one-way streets, and at one stage, caused the back wheels of his vehicle to leave the road.

Mr Murphy, who was followed into a cul de sac by gardaí, then reversed his car into the patrol car, causing nearly €5,000 in damage.

He has 52 previous convictions, including a number for no insurance and dangerous driving.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said Mr Murphy’s actions constituted an “appalling performance,” and several members of the public could have been injured.

He subsequently handed down a two-year prison sentence and a seven-year driving disqualification.