Man who prepared cocaine for sale has case adjourned

A man who was involved in the preparation of cocaine for sale has had his case adjourned.

25-year-old Ethan Tobin, who formerly lived at Market Court, Tralee pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply on 20th April 2016.

During a search of the property Mr Tobin showed Gardai where €19,474 worth of cocaine was stored along with paraphernalia associated with the business of selling drugs, including a vegetable extract used to cut cocaine to make the product more substantial.

Mr Tobin had control of the drugs and was involved in their preparation for sale but didn’t own them.

Defence barrister Richard Liston said his client became a heroin addict at 19 or 20 as a means to escape his life; the court heard Mr Tobin had experienced terrible trauma during his childhood.

Mr Tobin enrolled himself in a rehabilitation programme in 2014 and was clean and sober when his past came back to haunt him; Mr Liston said his client owed thousands of euro from his years of addiction.

Mr Tobin had made valiant efforts to distance himself from this behaviour and is now drug free and in a stable relationship.

Judge Tom O’Donnell asked for a report to be prepared by the Probation Service and adjourned the case until January 15th to set a date for sentencing.