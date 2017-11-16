Man pleads not guilty to 38 charges of indecently assaulting boy in Kerry

A man who alleges he was indecently assaulted as a child by a man in Kerry said he felt guilty and ashamed that he couldn’t stop what was going on.

The accused man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded NOT guilty at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court to 38 charges of indecently assaulting the man when he was aged from 6 to 14.

The charges are all alleged to have happened at locations in Kerry including the accused man’s home, the complainant’s bedroom, a storage shed and a car between 1972 and 1980.

Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice said all of the historic allegations involve the accused man fondling and masturbating the private parts of the boy.

Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice said the allegations of ongoing abuse are framed in the indictment adding that each of the 38 counts stand alone and will be considered separately by the jury of seven women and five men.

The complainant is now married with children and lives outside the county.

The complainant outlined to the court the circumstances surrounding several specific allegations of indecent assault including during a piano lesson at the accused’s home and while he was recovering from illness in his bed.

The man claimed he felt trapped, frightened, intimidated and confused.

As he got older, the man said he had a greater sense this couldn’t be right and it shouldn’t be happening but was powerless to stop it.

He said he felt guilty and ashamed that he wasn’t man enough to stop it going on.

The man said he still has nightmares and it is the only part of his childhood he can remember.

Under cross examination, Defence Barrister Anthony Sammon SC said his client, a pensioner, had presented himself voluntarily for Garda interviews following the allegations and made no admissions of engaging in criminal activity.

Mr Sammon put it to the complainant that his use of the conditional tense in his evidence is not giving a recollection of the past but an imaginary version of the past.

The complainant rejected this and said he no knowledge the accused man is in grave ill-health with serious cancers.

Mr Sammon said on behalf of the accused it is clear each and every assertion made by the complainant against him is false.

The case will continue next Tuesday.